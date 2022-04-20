US to play Morocco in June 1 exhibition at Cincinnati

The No. 15 U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, followed by a pair of matches in the CONCACAF Nations League, at home against 170th-ranked Grenada on June 11 and three days later at No. 74 El Salvador. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.