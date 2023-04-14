US to play Jamaica, Nicaragua and a qualifier in Gold Cup

The U.S. has 38 wins, one loss and four draws in the Gold Cup group stage. The Americans are ranked 13th in the world, Jamaica 63rd, Curaçao 88th. St. Kitts and Nevis 139th and Nicaragua 140th. French Guiana and Sint Maarten are not ranked because they are not FIFA members.

Mexico has eight Gold Cup titles, the U.S. seven and Canada one.

Sites for this year's tournament include AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina; Solider Field in Chicago; TQL Stadium in Cincinnati; DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida; State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona; Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey; NRG Stadium and Shell Energy Stadium in Houston; Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas; Citypark Stadium in St. Louis; Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego; Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California; and BMO Field in Toronto.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports