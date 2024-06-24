U.S. swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics

The U.S. swimming team for the 2024 Paris Olympics
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The U.S. Olympic swimming team that will compete at the Paris Games, with name, hometown and events (all distances in meters unless noted):

MEN

Jack Alexy, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

Hunter Armstrong, Dover, Ohio: 100 backstroke; 4x100 freestyle relay

Shaine Casas, McAllen, Texas: 200 individual medley

Brooks Curry, Atlanta, Georgia: 4x200 freestyle relay

Caeleb Dressel, Green Cove Springs, Florida: 50 freestyle; 100 butterfly; 4x100 freestyle relay

Matt Fallon, Warren, New Jersey: 200 breaststroke

Nic Fink, Morristown, New Jersey: 100 breaststroke

Bobby Finke, Clearwater, Florida: 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle

Carson Foster, Cincinnati, Ohio: 200 individual medley; 400 individual medley

Chris Guiliano, Douglassville, Pennsylvania: 50 freestyle; 100 freestyle; 200 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay; 4x200 freestyle relay

Thomas Heilman, Charlottesville, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 200 butterfly

Ryan Held, Springfield, Illinois: 4x100 freestyle relay

Luke Hobson, Reno, Nevada: 200 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay

David Johnston, Dallas, Texas: 1,500 freestyle

Keaton Jones, Gilbert, Arizona: 200 backstroke

Chase Kalisz, Baltimore, Maryland: 400 individual medley

Drew Kibler, Carmel, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay

Matt King, Snohomish, Washington: 4x100 freestyle relay

Josh Matheny, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania: 200 breaststroke

Ryan Murphy, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke

Blake Pieroni, Chesterton, Indiana: 4x200 freestyle relay

Ivan Puskovitch, West Chester, Pennsylvania: 10-kilometer marathon

Aaron Shackell, Carmel, Indiana: 400 freestyle

Kieran Smith, Ridgefield, Connecticut: 400 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay

Charlie Swanson, Richmond, Virginia: 100 breaststroke

Luca Urlando, Sacramento, California: 200 butterfly

Luke Whitlock, Noblesville, Indiana: 800 freestyle

WOMEN

Phoebe Bacon, Chevy Chase, Maryland: 200 backstroke

Katharine Berkoff, Missoula, Montana: 100 backstroke

Erika Connolly, Modesto, California: 4x100 freestyle relay

Mariah Denigan, Walton, Kentucky: 10-kilometer marathon

Kate Douglass, Pelham, New York: 200 breaststroke; 100 freestyle; 200 individual medley; 4x100 freestyle relay

Erin Gemmell, Potomac, Maryland: 4x200 freestyle relay

Katie Grimes, Las Vegas, Nevada: 1,500 freestyle; 400 individual medley; 10-kilometer marathon

Torri Huske, Arlington, Virginia: 100 butterfly; 100 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

Lilly King, Evansville, Indiana: 100 breaststroke; 200 breaststroke

Katie Ledecky, Bethesda, Maryland: 200 freestyle, 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 1,500 freestyle

Paige Madden, Mobile, Alabama: 400 freestyle; 800 freestyle; 4x200 freestyle relay

Simone Manuel, Sugar Land, Texas: 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

Anna Peplowski, Germantown Hills, Illinois: 4x200 freestyle relay

Alex Shackell, Carmel, Indiana: 200 butterfly; 4x200 freestyle relay

Regan Smith, Lakeville, Minnesota: 100 backstroke; 200 backstroke; 200 butterfly

Alex Walsh, Nashville, Tennessee: 200 individual medley

Gretchen Walsh, Nashville, Tennessee: 100 butterfly; 50 freestyle; 4x100 freestyle relay

Emma Weber, Denver, Colorado: 100 breaststroke

Claire Weinstein, White Plains, New York: 200 freestyle

Abbey Weitzeil, Santa Clarita, California: 4x100 freestyle relay

Emma Weyant, Sarasota, Florida: 400 individual medley

