US Open at a glance

THE SPOILS: Spaun won $4.3 million, the silver U.S. Open trophy and the Jack Nicklaus gold medal. He also is exempt into the U.S. Open for 10 years, and he gets a five-year exemption into the Masters, PGA Championship and British Open.

THE RUNNER-UP: Robert MacIntyre (68) finished two shots behind.

THE CONTENDERS: Sam Burns (78), Adam Scott (79), Tyrrell Hatton (72) and Carlos Ortiz (73) were part of a five-way tie for the lead with an hour to go.

CONSOLATION PRIZE: Carlos Ortiz qualifies for the Masters with his tie for fourth. Ortiz now plays for LIV Golf. His last Masters appearance was in 2021.

SHOT OF THE DAY: Spaun hit driver on the 314-yard 17th hole to 18 feet for a two-putt birdie and a one-shot lead.

PUTT OF THE DAY: Spaun holed a 65-foot birdie putt on the last hole. It was the longest putt made all week at Oakmont.

KEY STATISTIC: Ten players have won a U.S. Open at Oakmont. For eight of them, it was their first major championship. The list includes Jack Nicklaus and Ernie Els.

NOTEWORTHY: Spaun has the highest final-round score by a U.S. Open champion since Graeme McDowell shot 74 to win at Pebble Beach in 2010.

QUOTEWORTHY: “It’s definitely like a storybook, fairytale ending, kind of underdog fighting back, not giving up, never quitting. With the rain and everything and then the putt, I mean, you couldn’t write a better story.” — J.J. Spaun.

NEXT YEAR: Shinnecock Hills.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf