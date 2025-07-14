US men will play Ecuador and Australia in October friendlies to prepare for the World Cup

Breaking: Two people killed in Middletown shooting involving police officers identified

The United States will play Ecuador and Australia in October friendlies as preparation for next year’s World Cup
United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino, left, talks with midfielder Diego Luna (10) as they walk off the field at halftime of the team's CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match against Mexico in Houston, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
1 hour ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The United States will play Ecuador and Australia in October friendlies as preparation for next year's World Cup.

The No. 15 Americans will meet No. 25 Ecuador on Oct. 10 at Austin, Texas, and No. 24 Australia four days later at Commerce City, Colorado, the U.S. Soccer Federation said Monday.

Coming off its 2-1 loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final, the U.S. plays No. 23 South Korea on Sept. 6 at Harrison, New Jersey, then faces No. 17 Japan three days later at Columbus, Ohio.

Following the October friendlies, the U.S. will have a pair of exhibitions in both November and March.

After coach Mauricio Pochettino selects his roster ahead of the World Cup being held at stadiums in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, the Americans will have a pair of send-off matches in June.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

