Upon further review: OSU trademark challenge reinstated

The three judges said that, unlike online third-party sales conduits such as Amazon and eBay, Redbubble Inc. is more than “just a passive facilitator.” The Cincinnati-based appeals court ruling Thursday stated that Redbubble interweaves its brand with products, and enabled “creation of goods bearing OSU’s marks that would not have otherwise existed but for Redbubble."

The website for Redbubble, founded in Melbourne, Australia, in 2006, says it gives independent artists and designers a way to connect with fans globally. The company didn't respond immediately Friday to an email seeking comment on the ruling.