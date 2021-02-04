Uphill battle to convict cop who shot Andre Hill, data shows

Only seven officers were convicted of murder, with others convicted of lesser charges such as involuntary manslaughter or reckless homicide, Stinson's data shows.

In total, only 46% of cases of on-duty police shootings where murder or manslaughter charges were brought over the last 16 years ended up in convictions.

The overall rate for murder convictions among the general population is about 70%, according to U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics data.

Hill’s family welcomed Coy's indictment while acknowledging that a conviction on all four charges — murder, felonious assault and two counts of dereliction of duty — is what really matters.

“I trust that the process will continue forward because we’re happy. I mean, it made my day yesterday. I’m happy about it,” Shawna Barrett, Hill’s sister, said Thursday. “But as we stated before, this is not the end we’re here for the long run, however long it takes.”

Coy and another officer, Amy Detweiler, had responded to a neighbor’s nonemergency call after 1 a.m. on Dec. 22 about a car in front of his house in the city’s northwest side that had been turning on and off.

Police bodycam footage showed Hill emerging from a garage and holding up a cellphone in his left hand seconds before he was fatally shot by Coy. No audio is available because Coy hadn’t activated the body camera, but an automatic “look back” feature captured the footage of the shooting.

Additional bodycam footage showed two other Columbus officers roll Hill over, handcuff him, before leaving him alone again. None of them, according to the footage, offered any first aid even though Hill was barely moving, groaning and bleeding while laying on the garage floor.

Prosecutors must battle a tendency among juries not to hold officers accountable for actions on the job, said Ayesha Bell Hardaway, a Case Western Reserve University criminal law professor.

Coy's attorney has already signaled this as a possible defense. Defense attorney Mark Collins said Wednesday that Coy will fight the charges based on U.S. Supreme Court case law that examines such use of force incidents through the eyes of a “reasonable police officer,” Collins said, adding that his client has fully cooperated with investigators and “honestly believed that he saw a silver revolver coming up in the right hand of the individual.”

Columbus Officer Detweiler, the other responding officer, has said she “did not observe any threats from Mr. Hill,” nor did she see a gun, before Coy shot Hill, according to a summary of her internal affairs interview released in December.

The U.S. Supreme Court has held that “even if mistaken, it’s still justified use of force as long as that mistake is looked at through the lens of a reasonable police officer and based on the totality of the situation and experience and training," Collins said.

Hardaway said prosecutors can counter that by focusing on how far an officer deviated from the departmental policy.

“You point to all of the things that they did wrong and all of the ways they disregarded the sanctity of life, the procedures, and the rules,” she said. “And then use that to make the point that all of this is in fact a violation of law.”

Prosecutors in the case also have a very unique advantage with Detweiler.

Stinson said these details from Detweiler question probable cause for the defendant. If another officer who was there at the same did not feel that their life was in danger, then it helps the prosecution’s case.

The criminal investigation is just on Coy, though police are doing an internal investigation into Detweiler's and other officers' potential wrongdoing.

Coy had a long history of complaints from citizens. He was fired on Dec. 28 for failing to activate his body camera before the confrontation and for not providing medical aid to Hill.

Coy's indictment comes just days after Columbus Police Chief Thomas Quinlan was forced out after Democratic Mayor Andrew Ginther said he lost confidence in his ability to make the necessary department changes.

Quinlan himself was highly critical of Coy and other officers’ actions and has said Hill would be alive today if officers had assisted him on the scene.

___

Farnoush Amiri is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

This undated photo provided by the Franklin County Ohio Sheriff's Department shows Adam Coy. The former Columbus Police officer was charged with murder Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in the latest fallout following the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill, a Black man, the state's attorney general said. (Franklin County Ohio Sheriff's Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Karissa Hill, center, daughter of Andre Hill, speaks during a news conference about the indictment of Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy in the shooting death of her father, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's office. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Shawna Barnett, center, sister of Andre Hill, speaks during a news conference about the indictment of Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy in the shooting death of Hill, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Coy was indicted Wednesday on a murder charge by a Franklin County grand jury following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General's office. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) Credit: Jay LaPrete Credit: Jay LaPrete

Pallbearers carry the casket of Andre Hill to a hearse following funeral services on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 at First Church of God in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the investigation division of the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP) Credit: Joshua A. Bickel Credit: Joshua A. Bickel