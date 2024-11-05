Unranked Ohio State leads wire-to-wire in 80-72 victory over No. 19 Texas

Devin Royal had 16 points and John Mobley Jr. scored 14 off the bench, leading Ohio State to a 33-10 advantage in bench scoring.

Freshman Tre Johnson led all scorers with 29 points and five rebounds for the Longhorns, and Arthur Kaluma and Kadin Shedrick each had 10. The rest of the Longhorns shot a combined 7 of 29 (24.1%) from the floor.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes built a 15-point lead in the first half after opening the game by shooting 50% (10 of 20) from the floor, including 9 of 12 from 3-point range.

Texas: The Longhorns had won 21 of their previous 22 season openers before Monday’s loss.

Key moment

After the Longhorns pulled within four early in the second half, Ohio State’s Evan Mahaffey snatched a rebound off the defensive glass and converted in transition with a layup at the other end. The bucket triggered a 9-3 run that instilled confidence in the Buckeyes, who controlled the pace after rebuilding a 49-39 lead.

Key stat

15 - Johnson showed no signs of freshman jitters in his college debut, as his offense in the first half kept the Longhorns in the game. Johnson scored a 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range, in the first 20 minutes.

Up next

Ohio State hosts Youngstown State on Monday, while Texas opens the home portion of its schedule Friday against Houston Christian.

___

