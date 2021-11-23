'Unite the Right' jurors to begin third day of deliberations

The jury has deliberated for about 15 hours over two days. At one point on Monday, jurors indicated that they may be having trouble reaching a unanimous verdict on several allegations in the lawsuit brought by nine people who were physically hurt or emotionally traumatized by the violence.

Jurors are being asked to decide whether white supremacists, neo-Nazis and white nationalist organizations are responsible for violence during two days of protests. In addition to deciding whether the defendants are liable on six claims, jurors will also decide if the defendants are liable for compensatory and punitive damages for the people who were hurt.