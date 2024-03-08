Union reaches tentative contract at 38 Kroger stores in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio

“We are pleased to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Kroger to avoid a strike,” the union said in a statement, adding that it recommended ratification.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday to review the offer ahead of a vote, which will be counted next Thursday, the union said.

The previous contract involving about 3,000 workers at 32 Kroger stores throughout in West Virginia, four in southern Ohio and two in Ashland, Kentucky, expired Feb. 24.

The latest offer includes undisclosed pay improvements and has no health-care cost increases that the company previously sought, the union said. A spokesperson for Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division said the offer also provides pensions for retirement.