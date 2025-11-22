UNC Greensboro Spartans and the Youngstown State Penguins square off in Jacksonville, Florida

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces Youngstown State at John Hurst Adams Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida.

The Spartans have a 0-5 record against non-conference oppponents. UNC Greensboro has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Penguins have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Youngstown State has a 1-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UNC Greensboro is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Youngstown State allows to opponents. Youngstown State averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 12.6 per game UNC Greensboro allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Neely is scoring 14.2 points per game with 11.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Spartans. Donald Whitehead Jr. is averaging 13.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 39.2%.

Cris Carroll is scoring 14.2 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Penguins. Imanuel Zorgvol is averaging 10.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.