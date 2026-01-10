UMass wins 79-71 against Ball State

Led by Leonardo Bettiol's 20 points, the UMass Minutemen defeated the Ball State Cardinals 79-71
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Leonardo Bettiol had 20 points in UMass' 79-71 win over Ball State on Saturday.

Bettiol had eight rebounds for the Minutemen (10-7, 1-4 Mid-American Conference). Marcus Banks scored 17 points and added four steals. K'Jei Parker shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

The Cardinals (4-12, 0-4) were led by Davion Hill, who recorded 22 points and seven rebounds. Preston Copeland added 12 points for Ball State. Armoni Zeigler had 12 points, six assists and two steals.

UMass entered halftime up 28-25. Bettiol paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. UMass took the lead for good with 13:27 left in the second half on a 3-pointer from Isaiah Placide to make it a 39-38 game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
Fairfield Schools’ residents could see tax issue on May ballot
2
John Carter, guilty in death of Katelyn Markham, denied early prison...
3
Oxford considers adding mayor’s court after Area I Court exit
4
WATCH: The old Forest Fair Mall is a skeleton of its former self as...
5
Butler Tech Aviation Center in Middletown already a $500K boon to local...