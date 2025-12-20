UMass Minutewomen and the Youngstown State Penguins play in Miami, Florida

The UMass Minutewomen take on the Youngstown State Penguins at Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
By The Associated Press
10 hours ago
Youngstown State Penguins (7-4, 2-1 Horizon) vs. UMass Minutewomen (8-1)

Miami; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMass squares off against Youngstown State in Miami, Florida.

The Minutewomen are 8-1 in non-conference play. UMass is seventh in the MAC scoring 68.6 points while shooting 42.3% from the field.

The Penguins have a 5-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Youngstown State is fourth in the Horizon allowing 59.8 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

UMass averages 68.6 points, 8.8 more per game than the 59.8 Youngstown State gives up. Youngstown State has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 34.0% shooting opponents of UMass have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yahmani McKayle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Minutewomen, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Megan Olbrys is shooting 56.5% and averaging 15.4 points.

Casey Santoro is averaging 12.5 points, six rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Penguins. Danielle Cameron is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

