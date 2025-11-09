UCLA visits No. 1 Ohio State in Big Ten matchup

Key stats

Ohio State Offense

Overall: 441.4 yards per game (25th in FBS)

Passing: 286.3 yards per game (19th)

Rushing: 155.1 yards per game (70th)

Scoring: 36.3 points per game (18th)

Ohio State Defense

Overall: 211.6 yards per game (1st in FBS)

Passing: 128.7 yards per game (2nd)

Rushing: 82.9 yards per game (5th)

Scoring: 7.2 points per game (1st)

UCLA Offense

Overall: 344.6 yards per game (103rd in FBS)

Passing: 184.3 yards per game (110th)

Rushing: 160.2 yards per game (60th)

Scoring: 20.4 points per game (116th)

UCLA Defense

Overall: 376.7 yards per game (77th in FBS)

Passing: 185.6 yards per game (27th)

Rushing: 191.1 yards per game (122nd)

Scoring: 30.7 points per game (112th)

UCLA ranks 136th in defensive third down percentage, allowing opponents to convert 55.7% of the time. Ohio State ranks 2nd on offense, converting on 56.3% of third downs.

UCLA is 87th in the FBS with a -2 turnover margin, compared to Ohio State's 29th-ranked +4 margin.

UCLA is 123rd in the FBS averaging 68.6 penalty yards per game, compared to Ohio State's 13th-ranked 39.1 per-game average.

UCLA is 5th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 96.2% of trips.

UCLA is 77th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 29:34, compared to Ohio State's 6th-ranked average of 33:15.

Team leaders

Ohio State

Passing: Julian Sayin, 2,491 yards, 24 TDs, 4 INTs, 80.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Bo Jackson, 613 yards on 95 carries, 2 TDs

Receiving: Jeremiah Smith, 862 yards on 65 catches, 10 TDs

UCLA

Passing: Nico Iamaleava, 1,659 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs, 63.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Iamaleava, 474 yards on 96 carries, 4 TDs

Receiving: Kwazi Gilmer, 395 yards on 33 catches, 2 TDs

Last game

Ohio State won 34-10 over Purdue on Saturday, Nov. 8. Sayin led Ohio State with 303 yards on 27-of-33 passing (81.8%) for one touchdown and one interception. Jackson had 75 rushing yards on 14 carries, adding one reception for 10 yards. Smith recorded 137 yards on 10 catches with one touchdown.

UCLA fell 28-21 to Nebraska on Saturday, Nov. 8. Iamaleava threw for 191 yards on 17-of-25 attempts (68.0%) with two touchdowns and no interceptions. He also carried the ball 15 times for 86 yards. Jaivian Thomas carried the ball 12 times for 39 yards. Rico Flores Jr. had six receptions for 52 yards.

Next game

Ohio State hosts Rutgers on Nov. 22. UCLA hosts No. 24 Washington on Nov. 22.