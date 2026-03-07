UCLA Bruins play in Big Ten Tournament against the Ohio State Buckeyes

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 UCLA plays in the Big Ten Tournament against No. 11 Ohio State.

The Bruins are 19-0 against Big Ten opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. UCLA is 27-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Buckeyes are 15-5 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State ranks seventh in the Big Ten shooting 34.7% from 3-point range.

UCLA averages 85.2 points, 19.2 more per game than the 66.0 Ohio State allows. Ohio State has shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 36.4% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time this season. UCLA won the last meeting 82-75 on Dec. 28. Lauren Betts scored 18 to help lead UCLA to the win, and Jaloni Cambridge scored 28 points for Ohio State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts is shooting 56.3% and averaging 16.7 points for the Bruins. Gianna Kneepkens is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cambridge is averaging 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.9 steals for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Buckeyes: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 30.6 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

