UCLA avoids upset with late surge, holds off Akron 57-53

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) shoots a three-pointer against Akron during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

news
By TIM BOOTH, Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Tyger Campbell rescued UCLA from a potential upset, scoring eight straight points late in the second half as the fourth-seeded Bruins rallied for a 57-53 win over No. 13 seed Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tyger Campbell rescued UCLA from a potential upset, scoring eight straight points late in the second half, and the fourth-seeded Bruins rallied for a 57-53 win over No. 13 seed Akron in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night.

With the Bruins down 51-47 with 3 1/2 minutes left, Campbell took control and helped his team avoid getting bounced on the opening day of the tournament. Campbell hit a corner 3-pointer to pull UCLA within one, knocked down a 15-footer for the lead and added a 25-footer as the shot clock was expiring to put the Bruins ahead 55-51 with 1:17 left.

Even with Campbell’s streak, the Bruins still had to sweat the final moments after a missed free throw and Jamie Jacquez Jr. missing a jumper with 15 seconds left. Akron’s Ali Ali drove to the basket but didn’t have a clean look and was blocked by Cody Riley.

Johnny Juzang knocked down a pair of free throws, and the Bruins moved on to face No. 5 seed Saint Mary's on Saturday.

Campbell finished with 16 points and Jaquez added 15. Jules Bernard, who hit a 3 to start UCLA’s run when it trailed 47-39, added 10 points.

Xavier Castaneda led Akron with 18 points and Enrique Freeman added 14 before fouling out with 2:26 remaining on an illegal screen. Ali, the Zips’ leading scorer, was held to five points after averaging nearly 15 per game.

A year after an unexpected run to the Final Four, the Bruins entered the tournament a trendy selection to make a run in the wide-open East. They nearly became another upset victim for Akron coach John Groce, who lost in the opening round of the tournament for the first time after going 3-0 in his previous NCAA trips as the coach at Ohio and Illinois.

The Zips had their chances, especially after building an eight-point lead. Castaneda connected on consecutive 3s after UCLA took a 39-38 lead, and Greg Tribble scored on a baseline reverse, falling down as he was fouled, to push the Zips' lead to 47-39 with 7:54 left.

But UCLA closed the game on an 18-6 run.

OFFICIAL HISTORY

Amy Bonner was one of three officials for the nightcap in Portland, becoming the second woman to officiate an NCAA Tournament game. Melanie Davis worked a game between Illinois and San Diego State in 2002.

Bonner has worked in several conferences and was hired to work in the Big 12 a couple of seasons ago.

CRONIN CONTRACT

Earlier Thursday, UCLA announced a new six-year contract for coach Mick Cronin that runs through the 2027-28 season. Cronin was hired in April 2019.

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Zips entered having won eight straight, including a sweep of the MAC Tournament and a 75-55 rout of rival Kent State in the championship game. It was the fifth NCAA bid for the Zips and their first since 2013. They’re still seeking their first win.

UCLA: The Bruins won despite a quiet night from Juzang, who finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. It was the fourth time in six games Juzang failed to reach double figures.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will face the Gaels in the second round on Saturday.

___

More AP coverage of March Madness: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, left, passes around Akron guard Garvin Clarke, right, and forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Akron guard Greg Tribble (2) sits on the court after goin down during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against UCLA, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Akron guard Xavier Castaneda (13) leaps to put up a shot as UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) looks to pass against Akron during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Akron forward Ali Ali, left, shoots over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Akron head coach John Groce looks up from the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against UCLA, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

UCLA head coach Mick Cronin calls to his team during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against Akron, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)

Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

