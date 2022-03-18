UCLA avoids upset with late surge, holds off Akron 57-53

Xavier Castaneda led Akron with 18 points and Enrique Freeman added 14 before fouling out with 2:26 remaining on an illegal screen. Ali, the Zips’ leading scorer, was held to five points after averaging nearly 15 per game.

A year after an unexpected run to the Final Four, the Bruins entered the tournament a trendy selection to make a run in the wide-open East. They nearly became another upset victim for Akron coach John Groce, who lost in the opening round of the tournament for the first time after going 3-0 in his previous NCAA trips as the coach at Ohio and Illinois.

The Zips had their chances, especially after building an eight-point lead. Castaneda connected on consecutive 3s after UCLA took a 39-38 lead, and Greg Tribble scored on a baseline reverse, falling down as he was fouled, to push the Zips' lead to 47-39 with 7:54 left.

But UCLA closed the game on an 18-6 run.

OFFICIAL HISTORY

Amy Bonner was one of three officials for the nightcap in Portland, becoming the second woman to officiate an NCAA Tournament game. Melanie Davis worked a game between Illinois and San Diego State in 2002.

Bonner has worked in several conferences and was hired to work in the Big 12 a couple of seasons ago.

CRONIN CONTRACT

Earlier Thursday, UCLA announced a new six-year contract for coach Mick Cronin that runs through the 2027-28 season. Cronin was hired in April 2019.

BIG PICTURE

Akron: The Zips entered having won eight straight, including a sweep of the MAC Tournament and a 75-55 rout of rival Kent State in the championship game. It was the fifth NCAA bid for the Zips and their first since 2013. They’re still seeking their first win.

UCLA: The Bruins won despite a quiet night from Juzang, who finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting. It was the fourth time in six games Juzang failed to reach double figures.

UP NEXT

The Bruins will face the Gaels in the second round on Saturday.

___

Caption UCLA guard Tyger Campbell, left, passes around Akron guard Garvin Clarke, right, and forward Enrique Freeman (25) during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Akron guard Greg Tribble (2) sits on the court after goin down during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against UCLA, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Akron guard Xavier Castaneda (13) leaps to put up a shot as UCLA forward Cody Riley (2) and UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) look on during the second half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption UCLA guard Tyger Campbell (10) looks to pass against Akron during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Akron forward Ali Ali, left, shoots over UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr., right, during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer

Caption Akron head coach John Groce looks up from the bench during the first half of a first-round NCAA college basketball tournament game against UCLA, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer) Credit: Craig Mitchelldyer