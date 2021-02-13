UCF looks to sweep Cincy

WINLESS WHEN: The Bearcats are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 6-2 when they hold opponents to anything below 74. The Knights are 0-6 when allowing 75 or more points and 6-4 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: The Bearcats are 5-0 when they block at least five opposing shots and 1-7 when they fall shy of that mark. The Knights are 5-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 1-10 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati is rated second in the AAC with an average of 71.6 possessions per game.

___

___

