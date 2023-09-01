UCF Knights get off to fast start in first Big 12 season, defeat Kent State 56-6 in opener

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — UCF opened its first season in the Big 12 in celebratory fashion, routing Kent State 56-6 in the season opener Thursday night.

John Rhys Plumlee threw for 281 yards and rushed for another 90 on his way to four total touchdowns to lead the Knights.

Plumlee found Xavier Townsend for a nine-yard score and Alec Holler from 18-yards out just before halftime. Plumlee then found RJ Harvey for his first career touchdown on a 50-yard catch-and-run touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter.

Harvey added an 84-yard touchdown run and finished with 84 yards on the ground as the Knights powered their way to 723 yards of offense.

Kent State have no returning offensive starters from a year ago and only four returning starters total. Off-season transfers gutted the team following the departure of Sean Lewis for Colorado as the Buffaloes offensive coordinator and the hiring of first-time head coach Kenni Burns. The Golden Flashes crossed midfield on six of their 12 drives in the game but managed only two field goals, missing an additional kick in the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY: UCF expected to get off to a fast start as a member of the Big 12. The Knights did that and more in running up the score on the Golden Flashes with three touchdown drives that lasted less than two minutes.

Still, there are bigger challenges ahead.

John Rhys Plumlee had a fumble and an interception in the first half, marking the third straight game dating back to last season where Plumlee fumbled the ball and the fifth game of his two-year career at UCF where he lost a fumble and threw a pick. He threw a second pick in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. He had eight total interceptions last year.

UP NEXT: Kent State continues its non-conference schedule with a trip to play the SEC's Arkansas. UCF hits the road next week to face perennial Group of 5 power Boise State.

__

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll