UCF faces Cincinnati, looks for 5th straight home win

BOTTOM LINE: UCF will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Knights take on Cincinnati.

UCF ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Moustapha Thiam averaging 2.7.

Cincinnati scores 70.9 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

UCF averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Cincinnati gives up. Cincinnati has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of UCF have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Cincinnati won 93-83 in the last matchup on Feb. 6. Day Day Thomas led Cincinnati with 20 points, and Keyshawn Hall led UCF with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hall is averaging 18.8 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jizzle James is scoring 12.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Bearcats. Thomas is averaging 13.5 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.