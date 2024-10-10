UCF, Cincinnati look to get back into the Big 12 race against familiar rival

Series record: UCF leads 5-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF and Cincinnati are still trying to establish themselves in the Big 12 after joining the conference last year. The Knights won a tight matchup between the former American Athletic Conference rivals, 28-26, at Cincinnati in 2023. UCF is looking to end a two-game losing streak after falling to Colorado and Florida.

KEY MATCHUP

Cincinnati's passing attack against a UCF defense that's struggled lately. The Bearcats are averaging 301.2 yards per game passing, and QB Brendan Sorsby was outstanding in throwing for 426 yards and four touchdowns in a loss to Texas Tech two weeks ago. Cincinnati was down several running backs in that game, including Corey Kiner. UCF has struggled to get pressure on the quarterback in a blitz-heavy scheme. The Knights have a nation-low three sacks through five games. That has exposed the secondary, which is giving up 247 yards per game passing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cincinnati: DE Eric Phillips has been among the best players in the nation at rushing the quarterback with 4 sacks, 4 1/2 tackles for a loss and three quarterback hits. UCF has allowed 13 sacks, including five in last week's loss to Florida.

UCF: RB RJ Harvey has all the eyes on him as the Knights try to break out of an offensive funk. He has rushed for 600 yards this season, 13th in the nation. But he has been held to less than 100 yards in the past two games, snapping a previous streak of five consecutive 100-yard rushing performances.

FACTS & FIGURES

Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield said his team is set to travel to Orlando for the game on Friday as part of their normal routine, avoiding the effects of Hurricane Milton which crossed Florida on Thursday. UCF postponed or moved events on campus Wednesday and Thursday, but remains set to play Saturday as scheduled. ... Four of the last five meetings have been decided by four points or fewer. ... UCF took another big loss this week when kicker Colton Boomer announced he was opting out of the rest of the season and redshirting to enter the transfer portal. ... UCF features two players who transferred this summer from Cincinnati. LB Deshawn Pace and RB Myles Montgomery played for the Bearcats last year and have made an impact for the Knights this year.

