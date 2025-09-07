UAB hosts Akron in Week 3

Key stats

UAB Offense

Overall: 466.5 yards per game (31st in FBS)

Passing: 284.0 yards per game (25th)

Rushing: 182.5 yards per game (52nd)

Scoring: 38.0 points per game (40th)

UAB Defense

Overall: 488.5 yards per game (131st in FBS)

Passing: 240.0 yards per game (101st)

Rushing: 248.5 yards per game (132nd)

Scoring: 40.0 points per game (129th)

Akron Offense

Overall: 201.5 yards per game (134th in FBS)

Passing: 100.5 yards per game (130th)

Rushing: 101.0 yards per game (117th)

Scoring: 0.0 points per game (136th)

Akron Defense

Overall: 577.0 yards per game (135th in FBS)

Passing: 377.0 yards per game (136th)

Rushing: 200.0 yards per game (121st)

Scoring: 39.0 points per game (127th)

Akron is 131st in third down defense, allowing opponents to convert 56.7% of the time. UAB ranks 28th on offense, converting on 50.0% of third downs.

UAB is 118th in the FBS with a -3 turnover margin, compared to Akron's 64th-ranked even margin.

Akron ranks 3rd in the FBS averaging 19.5 penalty yards per game.

Akron ranks 135th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 0.0% of trips. UAB's red zone defense ranks 91st at 100.0%.

UAB ranks 113th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 26:42.

Team leaders

UAB

Passing: Jalen Kitna, 551 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs, 72.7 completion percentage

Rushing: Jevon Jackson, 232 yards on 32 carries, 3 TDs

Receiving: Corri Milliner, 198 yards on 11 catches, 2 TDs

Akron

Passing: Ben Finley, 193 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT, 39.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Sean Patrick, 90 yards on 17 carries, 0 TDs

Receiving: Patrick, 47 yards on 4 catches, 0 TDs

Last game

UAB fell to Navy 38-24 on Saturday, Sept. 6. Kitna passed for 304 yards on 22-of-32 attempts (68.8%) with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Jackson had 66 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 18 yards. Milliner put up 100 yards on six catches with one touchdown.

Akron lost 68-0 to Nebraska on Saturday, Sept. 6. Finley passed for 54 yards on 7-of-21 attempts (33.3%) with no touchdowns and no interceptions. Patrick carried the ball 12 times for 64 yards. Marcel Williams put up 28 yards on two catches.

Next game

UAB plays at Tennessee on Sept. 20. Akron hosts Duquesne on Sept. 20.