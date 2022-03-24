Tyler Mahle chosen to start on opening day for Reds

Luis Castillo made the season opening-day start last season and in two of the last three. He has shoulder pain and is expected to miss at least his first start of the season.

Sonny Gray was the opening-day starter in 2020 but was traded to the Minnesota Twins for right-handed prospect Chase Petty before camp opened.

“I was surprised to be named because Castillo has been our guy for the last couple years," Mahle said. “He still is our guy, but I'm really excited."

Mahle has made 94 big league starts with the Reds and has a 26-31 career record.

“The last couple seasons I took a big step from the two previous seasons,” Mahle said. “I was able to compete on a more consistent basis.”

Also Wednesday, the Reds signed right-hander Hunter Strickland. The eight-year veteran made 57 relief appearances with the Rays, Angels and Brewers last season.

“He's going to pitch on the back end of our bullpen,” Bell said.

Third baseman Mike Moustakas left Tuesday's game with a sore left shoulder after diving for a groundball. Bell said Moustakas will be held out of games until Saturday.

___

