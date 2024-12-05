Two-way star Travis Hunter is Big 12's top defender, and Buffs QB Shedeur Sanders best on offense

Hunter, one of the leading Heisman Trophy candidates, is the first player in Big 12 history to have both an interception and an offensive touchdown in multiple games.

As a defensive back, Hunter has four interceptions and 11 pass breakups. As a receiver, he leads the Big 12 with 92 catches and 14 touchdowns. He has 1,152 yards receiving, and ranks third in the league with 96.0 yards per game.

Sanders is the Big 12’s leading passer with 327.2 yards per game. He has completed 337 of 454 passes (74.2%) for 3,926 yards and a school-record 35 touchdowns for the Buffs (10-2).

Arizona State sophomore receiver Jordyn Tyson (75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns), who will miss the Big 12 championship game because of an unspecified injury, was named the named the offensive newcomer of the year. Colorado defensive end BJ Green II, with 7 1/2 sacks, was named the top defensive newcomer.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Credit: AP Credit: AP