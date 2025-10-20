Two-time champ Daiki Hashimoto of Japan tops all-around qualifying at world gymnastics championships

The 24-year-old Hashimoto overcame a shaky performance on floor by posting the third-highest score on both vault and high bar to lead the field of 24 into the all-around finals on Wednesday. Zhang Boheng of China, the 2021 world champion and the silver medalist at the Paris Games last summer, placed third in qualifying.

Shinnosuke Oka, Hashimoto's Japanese teammate and the 2024 Olympic champion, qualified 12th to advance to the finals despite an error-filled floor routine.

Reigning U.S. national champion Asher Hong did not compete after injuring an ankle during training.

The top eight qualifiers on each apparatus also advanced to the event finals later in the championships. Jake Jarman of Great Britain led the way on floor exercise. Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan topped qualifying on pommel horse.

Lan Xingyu of China qualified first on still rings. Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo of the Philippines advanced to the finals on both vault and floor. Zou Jingyuan of China posted the best qualifying score on parallel bars while Tomoharu Tsunogai of Japan led all competitors on high bar.

Donnell Whittenburg of the U.S., a two-time world championship bronze medalist, advanced to the finals on still rings and parallel bars. Patrick Hoopes reached the finals on pommel horse. Kameron Nelson did the same on floor exercise and Olympic bronze medalist Brody Malone reached the finals on high bar.

