Twins win doubleheader opener 4-2, handing Guardians 6th straight loss and closing gap in AL Central

Ober (12-5) has elevated himself into a legitimate ace at just the right time for the Twins, who shelved starting pitcher Joe Ryan with a shoulder injury before the game that puts his availability in question for the remainder of the regular season.

The 6-foot-9 right-hander, in his fourth year in the majors, pitched six scoreless innings with just two hits and two walks allowed and nine strikeouts. Ober logged his ninth consecutive quality start with three runs or fewer allowed and six innings or more completed.

Guardians starter Joey Cantillo (0-2), who was recalled from Triple-A to be the 27th player for the doubleheader, gave up three runs on five hits and three walks over 5 2/3 innings.

Brayan Rocchio's two-run homer in the seventh off Jorge Alcala brought the Guardians within 3-2, but Griffin Jax and Jhoan Duran finished strong out of the bullpen for the Twins. Duran struck out the side for his 16th save.

The afternoon game was a makeup from a rainout on April 7, the first of eight games left between the division rivals over the final 7½ weeks. The Guardians won the first five matchups earlier this season and host a four-game series next month. The Twins next week host Kansas City for a three-game series, with the Royals on their heels in the AL wild card race.

UP NEXT

Guardians: RHP Alex Cobb was set to start the second game in his debut both for this season and for Cleveland, which acquired him for prospects on July 30 in a trade with San Francisco. The 36-year-old Cobb had offseason hip surgery after making his first All-Star game last year for the Giants.

Twins: RHP Louie Varland (0-4, 6.58 ERA) was recalled from Triple-A as the 27th player for the doubleheader and slated to pitch the night game. Varland was in the season-opening rotation but sent down after four starts.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP