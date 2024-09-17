Twins take road slide into matchup against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Zebby Matthews (1-3, 7.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Guardians: Gavin Williams (3-9, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -127, Twins +108; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins visit the Cleveland Guardians looking to end a four-game road skid.

Cleveland has an 87-64 record overall and a 46-27 record in home games. Guardians hitters have a collective .395 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

Minnesota is 37-38 on the road and 79-71 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .421.

Tuesday's game is the 11th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians hold an 8-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 34 doubles, a triple and 35 home runs for the Guardians. Lane Thomas is 11-for-41 with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Carlos Santana has 25 doubles and 22 home runs for the Twins. Kyle Farmer is 12-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .233 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Twins: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (finger), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (hip), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (knee), Kody Funderburk: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Ryan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brock Stewart: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (back), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (foot), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.