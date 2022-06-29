Twins play the Guardians with 2-1 series lead

Cleveland has a 17-15 record in home games and a 37-34 record overall. The Guardians have the eighth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.88.

Minnesota is 20-17 on the road and 43-34 overall. The Twins have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.69.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 16 home runs while slugging .613. Amed Rosario is 14-for-41 with a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has nine doubles, a triple, four home runs and 27 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Correa is 11-for-38 with a double, four home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .248 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 5-5, .256 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Austin Hedges: 7-Day IL (concussion), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Trevor Megill: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Smith: 15-Day IL (trap), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 15-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (hip), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.