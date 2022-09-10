Twins play the Guardians after Correa's 4-hit game

Minnesota has a 69-68 record overall and a 40-30 record in home games. The Twins have a 55-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Cleveland has a 38-35 record in road games and a 71-65 record overall. The Guardians have gone 47-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday's game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Guardians have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has 26 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 45 RBI for the Twins. Correa is 12-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 22 doubles, seven triples, eight home runs and 52 RBI for the Guardians. Oscar Gonzalez is 13-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .253 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Jeffers: 60-Day IL (thumb), Jorge Polanco: 10-Day IL (knee), Trevor Larnach: 60-Day IL (core), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (hip), Alex Kirilloff: 60-Day IL (wrist), Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Zach Plesac: 15-Day IL (hand), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (forearm), Anthony Gose: 60-Day IL (tricep)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.