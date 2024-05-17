Twins look to break skid in game against the Guardians

The Minnesota Twins look to break their three-game slide with a win against the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
Minnesota Twins (24-19, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (27-17, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-0, 3.24 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Guardians: Triston McKenzie (2-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -120, Twins +101; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins aim to end their three-game slide with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland has a 27-17 record overall and a 12-6 record in home games. The Guardians have a 19-3 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Minnesota is 13-8 on the road and 24-19 overall. The Twins have an 8-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Friday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has eight doubles, 12 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .261 for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 12-for-38 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Ryan Jeffers has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 30 RBI for the Twins. Carlos Santana is 11-for-37 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .215 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

