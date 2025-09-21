Twins look to break losing streak in game against the Guardians

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Joey Cantillo (5-3, 3.27 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (7-4, 4.31 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -129, Twins +109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins will try to end their five-game slide when they play the Cleveland Guardians.

Minnesota has a 66-89 record overall and a 37-43 record in home games. The Twins have a 15-26 record in games decided by one run.

Cleveland has a 43-37 record on the road and an 84-71 record overall. The Guardians have a 57-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The teams square off Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Guardians lead the season series 9-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks Lee has 15 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Twins. Kody Clemens is 9 for 37 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 31 doubles, three triples and 30 home runs while hitting .282 for the Guardians. Bo Naylor is 12 for 37 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 2-8, .233 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Guardians: 10-0, .243 batting average, 1.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (forearm), Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Jeffers: 7-Day IL (head), Alan Roden: 60-Day IL (thumb), Christian Vazquez: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Misiewicz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Festa: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nic Enright: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (foot), Will Brennan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Andrew Walters: 60-Day IL (lat), Ben Lively: 60-Day IL (forearm), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.