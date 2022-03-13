Twins get pitching vet Gray from Reds for 1st-rounder Petty

“He’s got great stuff,” Falvey said. “But beyond that, just the way he competes every time he goes on the mound, that just adds a level of pushing him up a notch in a rotation.”

Entering the final guaranteed season of the deal he signed with the Reds to complete a trade from the Yankees in 2019, Gray will make a little more than $10 million. The Twins hold a $12 million club option for 2023 that can escalate based on his innings total this year and conveniently comes without a buyout. Gray was one of the most obvious and valuable trade chips for Cincinnati, coming off a so-so 83-79 season.

The Reds have begun a bit of a reset, having already lost starting pitcher Wade Miley via waivers to the Chicago Cubs and traded catcher Tucker Barnhart.

“It is a loss in the rotation,” general manager Nick Krall said. “We’re going to look to fill that, whether it’s internally or externally. We’re still looking at the free agent market. We’re still looking at the trade market. We’re still trying to run our offseason as we’re going into spring training."

Gray will slot right in at the top of Minnesota's rotation, which was ravaged last year by the trade of José Berríos and the elbow injury to Kenta Maeda that will keep him out for most or all of 2022. Michael Pineda became a free agent and could re-sign if the price is right.

Otherwise, behind Gray, the Twins have Bailey Ober and Joe Ryan coming off promising rookie seasons, Randy Dobnak recovering from an injury-spoiled 2021 and reclamation project Dylan Bundy, who was signed as a free agent right before the lockout. There are promising prospects like Jordan Balazovic, Simeon Woods Richardson, Jhoan Duran, Josh Winder and Matt Canterino behind them, but they're not likely to be deemed ready to break camp with the team, particularly after an abbreviated spring training.

The Twins were quiet in the weeks before the lockout began, with a seven-year, $100 million contract extension for center fielder Byron Buxton their only significant move. Bundy, who signed for one year and $5 million, is still the only major league free agent the Twins have added.

They acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa and a minor-league pitcher in a trade with Texas on Saturday, sending catcher Mitch Garver to the Rangers in exchange.

The 24-year-old Peguero, a native of the Dominican Republic, was signed as an international free agent by the Reds in 2017. He spent the 2021 season as a reliever for High-A affiliate Dayton, posting a 4.96 ERA in 28 appearances.

The 18-year-old Petty was selected by the Twins last summer out of Mainland Regional High School in Linwood, New Jersey. The right-handed Petty appeared in two minor league games last season after signing with the Twins for a $2.5 million bonus, forgoing his college commitment to Florida.

“It was a lot better competition, obviously, coming from high school baseball, especially from New Jersey baseball. It was definitely a big difference. But it was fun. I really enjoyed it. All the guys here are very supportive of you. You all have the same goals and aspirations," Petty said last month after reporting to Twins camp, which he was allowed to do because he's not required yet to be placed on the organization's 40-man roster.

The Twins also finalized their list of 18 players on minor league contracts who have been invited to major league camp, which opened on Sunday. Middle infielder Tim Beckham is the most accomplished of the dozen players with prior major league experience. That list also includes outfielders Jake Cave and Kyle Garlick, pitchers Danny Coulombe, Juan Minaya and Danny Smeltzer, all of whom were with the Twins last season but removed from the 40-man roster after the season.

