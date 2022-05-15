Twins and Guardians meet, winner claims 3-game series

Minnesota is 12-8 at home and 19-15 overall. The Twins have the fourth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .240.

Cleveland is 16-16 overall and 7-5 at home. The Guardians have a 14-3 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 15 extra base hits (five doubles and 10 home runs). Jorge Polanco is 12-for-35 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Owen Miller has a .311 batting average to rank fifth on the Guardians, and has 11 doubles and three home runs. Franmil Reyes is 13-for-33 with a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .255 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Guardians: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.89 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Twins: Miguel Sano: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (left hip), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Carlos Correa: 10-Day IL (finger), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (groin), Dylan Bundy: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Kyle Garlick: 10-Day IL (calf), Bailey Ober: 10-Day IL (groin), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.