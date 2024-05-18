Twins aim to stop 4-game skid, play the Guardians

The Minnesota Twins look to stop their four-game losing streak with a win against the Cleveland Guardians
By The Associated Press
Minnesota Twins (24-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (28-17, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Bailey Ober (4-1, 3.77 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Guardians: Logan Allen (4-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Twins -117, Guardians -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins head into the matchup with the Cleveland Guardians after losing four in a row.

Cleveland has gone 13-6 at home and 28-17 overall. The Guardians have the seventh-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.36.

Minnesota has a 24-20 record overall and a 13-9 record in road games. Twins pitchers have a collective 4.01 ERA, which ranks eighth in the AL.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor leads the Guardians with 20 extra base hits (eight doubles and 12 home runs). Jose Ramirez is 12-for-38 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Carlos Santana has five doubles and seven home runs for the Twins. Ryan Jeffers is 8-for-37 with two doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 5-5, .211 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 4-6, .216 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Gavin Williams: 60-Day IL (elbow), Steven Kwan: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eli Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Angel Martinez: 60-Day IL (foot), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Twins: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Byron Buxton: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Justin Topa: 15-Day IL (knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Winder: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

