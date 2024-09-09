Turnovers, missed tackles and other mistakes doom Bengals in season-opening loss to Patriots

Coach Zac Taylor and the team believed they did everything right to win an opener for the first time in three years.

The Bengals lost 16-10 on Sunday in a game they probably would have won without the turnovers, one of which was a fumble in front of the goal line by tight end Tanner Hudson that would have been a touchdown had he held on to Burrow's pass long enough to cross the line.

“It’s a momentum killer when the offense doesn’t put the ball in the end zone and they turn around and have the ball — that’s a gut punch to the team," Taylor said.

“Certainly, our defense has risen up in that situation a million times and got a stop and stopped the bleeding. Today, unfortunately, it didn’t go that way.”

What’s working

Burrow's surgically repaired wrist doesn't seem to be hindering how the ball comes out of his hand. He was 21 of 29 for 164 yards. Not spectacular, but he distributed the ball to eight different receivers. Linebacker Logan Wilson had three quarterback hurries and led the team with 13 tackles. Evan McPherson was as accurate as ever, kicking a 51-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.

What needs help

Cincinnati needs to start faster, produce more explosive plays and not turn the ball over. Defenders need to wrap up and make more tackles on first contact. Burrow could use some cleaner pockets.

“That’s the biggest frustration, looking at the turnover battle and looking at the missed tackles. It’s as simple as that,” Taylor said. "There was execution in enough areas that was certainly good enough for us to win, but when they get two extra possessions, and they rush for 170 yards, it’s going to be tough.”

Cincinnati had just 224 yards of offense.

“(We had) a lack of execution and really no production on offense,” center Ted Karras said. “The third quarter we got it going. But again, that’s probably too little too late. Ten points is not going to beat anyone."

Stock up

New running back Zack Moss scored the only Bengals touchdown on a 5-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with nine carries for 44 yards. He also caught two passes for 17 yards.

“I wish I could have made a lot more plays,” Moss said. “I dropped two passes today, so I've got to get better there, and I will be better there. Tough loss. We all played a part in it.”

Stock down

Ja'Marr Chase did not practice in the preseason as he awaits a contract extension that will make him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL. Burrow said he didn't know if Chase would play Sunday until the quarterback arrived at the stadium. The situation generated a lot of unnecessary “will he or won't he?” drama in the days leading up to the game. Chase caught six passes for 62 yards. The longest went for 28 yards.

“We’re pros," Chase said. “We have to forget about it and move on to the next week.”

Injuries

No. 2 WR Tee Higgins missed the opener because of a hamstring injury. His status is week to week.

Key number

4 for 11 — Bengals on third down (36.4%).

Next steps

The Bengals need to solve their problems fast. They'll be underdogs when they face the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs at Kansas City on Sunday. The Chiefs opened with a 27-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

