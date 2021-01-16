X

Turner scores 25 to lead Bowling Green over Buffalo 76-69

Justin Turner had 25 points as Bowling Green defeated Buffalo 76-69

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Justin Turner had 25 points as Bowling Green beat Buffalo 76-69 on Friday night.

Daeqwon Plowden had 13 points for Bowling Green (10-3, 6-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive road victory. Caleb Fields added 12 points. Jacob Washington had 10 points.

Jeenathan Williams had 17 points for the Bulls (5-4, 3-2). Jayvon Graves added 17 points. Ronaldo Segu had 15 points.

The Falcons improve to 2-0 against the Bulls on the season. Bowling Green defeated Buffalo 86-78 on Dec. 6.

