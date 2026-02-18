Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Hoban 52, Avon Lake 44
Bedford, Mich. 48, Tol. Whitmer 42
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 51, Mt. Vernon 48
Granville 52, Dublin Coffman 40
Kinsman Badger 38, Bristol 33
Mogadore 61, Independence 42
Pickerington North 39, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28
Struthers 55, Lowellville 42
Warren Howland 50, Chagrin Falls Kenston 42
Willoughby S. 46, Painesville Harvey 42
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division IV=
Region 14=
Bellevue 84, Lexington 21
Bryan 69, Tol. Woodward 4
Van Wert 60, Rossford 23
Division VI=
Region 21=
Jeromesville Hillsdale 61, Sullivan Black River 21
Region 24=
New Madison Tri-Village 77, Day. Christian 20
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
