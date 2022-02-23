Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 1=
Can. Glenoak 46, New Philadelphia 30
Green 58, Lyndhurst Brush 49
Massillon Jackson 64, Warren Howland 30
Solon 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 31
Region 2=
Medina Highland 39, N. Ridgeville 30
Olmsted Falls 66, Brunswick 36
Rocky River Magnificat 53, Grafton Midview 46
Strongsville 48, Berea-Midpark 45
Region 4=
Cin. Princeton 49, Loveland 30
Division III=
Region 10=
Cols. Africentric 41, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 36
Worthington Christian 74, Bishop Ready 30
Region 12=
Johnstown 42, Cardington-Lincoln 41
Marion Pleasant 40, Amanda-Clearcreek 36
