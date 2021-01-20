Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Batavia 48, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39
Bucyrus Wynford 46, Morral Ridgedale 39
Carey 44, Upper Sandusky 23
Chillicothe Unioto 71, Piketon 39
Cin. Purcell Marian 45, Bishop Fenwick 21
Cin. Walnut Hills 46, Kings Mills Kings 29
Cols. School for Girls 32, Cols. Wellington 8
Cory-Rawson 61, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 27
Elmore Woodmore 52, Pemberville Eastwood 36
Findlay Liberty-Benton 73, Kenton 20
Ft. Recovery 51, S. Adams, Ind. 25
Grove City 62, Grove City Cent. Crossing 18
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Delphos Jefferson 46
Hilliard Bradley 36, Dublin Jerome 32
Kalida 46, Defiance Ayersville 18
Lancaster Fairfield Union 67, Amanda-Clearcreek 29
Mansfield Sr. 39, Wooster 36
Marysville 44, Caledonia River Valley 24
McDonald 61, Louisville 24
Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 64, Bucyrus 23
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41, Sycamore Mohawk 22
New Bremen 45, Anna 40
New Knoxville 63, Lima Sr. 20
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 40, Attica Seneca E. 36
Ottawa-Glandorf 65, Ottoville 33
Paulding 68, Defiance Tinora 51
Pettisville 53, Wauseon 48
Port Clinton 51, Lakeside Danbury 36
Salineville Southern 65, Heartland Christian 47
Shelby 54, Lexington 29
St. Marys Memorial 49, Maria Stein Marion Local 40
Sugar Grove Berne Union 58, Reedsville Eastern 22
Sunbury Big Walnut 63, Delaware Hayes 56
Thomas Worthington 56, Groveport-Madison 48
Tiffin Calvert 50, Fremont St. Joseph 43
Van Wert Lincolnview 45, Rockford Parkway 38
West Salem Northwestern 43, Ashland Mapleton 33
Westerville S. 64, Dublin Scioto 46
Zanesville Maysville 40, Philo 30
