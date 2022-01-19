Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 65, Beloit W. Branch 54
Amherst Steele 84, Oberlin Firelands 48
Arlington 60, Ada 45
Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Columbiana Crestview 43
Bidwell River Valley 0, Crown City S. Gallia 0
Botkins 55, Russia 48
Can. Cent. Cath. 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 53
Canal Fulton Northwest 44, Akr. Manchester 34
Canfield 75, Warren Howland 70
Centerburg 88, Danville 65
Centerville 78, SPIRE 63
Chagrin Falls 56, Beachwood 45
Cin. Princeton 71, Mason 61
Cin. Walnut Hills 89, Cin. Anderson 64
Cin. Woodward 79, Cin. Western Hills 73
Clayton Northmont 58, Sidney 51
Cols. Northland 55, Cols. Mifflin 48
Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Eastmoor 50
Cols. Whetstone 45, Cols. Centennial 42
Columbus Grove 62, Lima Bath 46
Copley 60, Austintown Fitch 56
Cortland Lakeview 64, Newton Falls 41
Creston Norwayne 79, Jeromesville Hillsdale 56
Dalton 87, Doylestown Chippewa 32
Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Hamilton Badin 44
Defiance 51, Archbold 41
Dover 60, Uniontown Lake 44
Felicity-Franklin 76, Blanchester 43
Galion Northmor 69, Mt. Gilead 43
Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 49
Gibsonburg 64, Lakeside Danbury 48
Grafton Midview 68, Columbia Station Columbia 66
Harrod Allen E. 86, Vanlue 66
Hebron Lakewood 48, Millersport 36
Hilliard Darby 64, Worthington Kilbourne 40
Holgate 45, N. Baltimore 41
Independence 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 40
Jamestown Greeneview 54, W. Jefferson 47
Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Bellefontaine 34
Lima Perry 64, Minster 45
Lima Sr. 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 55
Louisville 71, Can. South 37
Lowellville 59, Columbiana 49
Lucas 59, Ashland Crestview 48
Mansfield Madison 43, Lexington 42
Marion Elgin 66, Cols. Cristo Rey 32
Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Wooster 58
Minford 62, Lucasville Valley 59
Monroeville 69, Bucyrus Wynford 62
Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 57
New Concord John Glenn 60, Thornville Sheridan 52
New Middletown Spring. 60, Poland Seminary 50
New Riegel 46, Fremont St. Joseph 24
Plain City Jonathan Alder 40, St. Paris Graham 28
Richmond Hts. 62, Orange 30
Richwood N. Union 60, London 43
Sandusky 73, Sandusky Perkins 51
Sandusky St. Mary 42, Kansas Lakota 31
Shaker Hts. 90, Lorain 75
Smithville 75, West Salem Northwestern 58
Spencerville 53, St. Henry 51
Spring. Cath. Cent. 64, Milford Center Fairbanks 50
Spring. Shawnee 63, Urbana 38
Swanton 51, Gorham Fayette 41
Tiffin Calvert 65, Old Fort 46
Vermilion 63, Lorain Clearview 32
Versailles 50, Vandalia Butler 29
Vienna Mathews 76, Kinsman Badger 58
Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48
Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 51
Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 48
Wickliffe 70, Mantua Crestwood 49
Willard 60, Norwalk St. Paul 31
Wooster Triway 83, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 78
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 67, Massillon Tuslaw 50
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Cortland Maplewood, ppd.
Ashtabula St. John vs. Brookfield, ppd.
Bloomdale Elmwood vs. Elmore Woodmore, ppd.
Bridgeport vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd.
Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Bristol, ppd.
Kenton vs. Coldwater, ppd.
Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Girard, ppd.
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Hanoverton United, ppd.
Sebring McKinley vs. Leetonia, ppd.
Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Xenia, ccd.
Windham vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.
Youngs. Mooney vs. Mineral Ridge, ppd.
