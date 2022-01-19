Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 65, Beloit W. Branch 54

Amherst Steele 84, Oberlin Firelands 48

Arlington 60, Ada 45

Berlin Center Western Reserve 62, Columbiana Crestview 43

Bidwell River Valley 0, Crown City S. Gallia 0

Botkins 55, Russia 48

Can. Cent. Cath. 74, Hartville Lake Center Christian 53

Canal Fulton Northwest 44, Akr. Manchester 34

Canfield 75, Warren Howland 70

Centerburg 88, Danville 65

Centerville 78, SPIRE 63

Chagrin Falls 56, Beachwood 45

Cin. Princeton 71, Mason 61

Cin. Walnut Hills 89, Cin. Anderson 64

Cin. Woodward 79, Cin. Western Hills 73

Clayton Northmont 58, Sidney 51

Cols. Northland 55, Cols. Mifflin 48

Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Eastmoor 50

Cols. Whetstone 45, Cols. Centennial 42

Columbus Grove 62, Lima Bath 46

Copley 60, Austintown Fitch 56

Cortland Lakeview 64, Newton Falls 41

Creston Norwayne 79, Jeromesville Hillsdale 56

Dalton 87, Doylestown Chippewa 32

Day. Chaminade Julienne 62, Hamilton Badin 44

Defiance 51, Archbold 41

Dover 60, Uniontown Lake 44

Felicity-Franklin 76, Blanchester 43

Galion Northmor 69, Mt. Gilead 43

Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 49

Gibsonburg 64, Lakeside Danbury 48

Grafton Midview 68, Columbia Station Columbia 66

Harrod Allen E. 86, Vanlue 66

Hebron Lakewood 48, Millersport 36

Hilliard Darby 64, Worthington Kilbourne 40

Holgate 45, N. Baltimore 41

Independence 42, Cuyahoga Hts. 40

Jamestown Greeneview 54, W. Jefferson 47

Lewistown Indian Lake 64, Bellefontaine 34

Lima Perry 64, Minster 45

Lima Sr. 63, Lima Cent. Cath. 55

Louisville 71, Can. South 37

Lowellville 59, Columbiana 49

Lucas 59, Ashland Crestview 48

Mansfield Madison 43, Lexington 42

Marion Elgin 66, Cols. Cristo Rey 32

Millersburg W. Holmes 63, Wooster 58

Minford 62, Lucasville Valley 59

Monroeville 69, Bucyrus Wynford 62

Mt. Vernon 62, Mansfield Sr. 57

New Concord John Glenn 60, Thornville Sheridan 52

New Middletown Spring. 60, Poland Seminary 50

New Riegel 46, Fremont St. Joseph 24

Plain City Jonathan Alder 40, St. Paris Graham 28

Richmond Hts. 62, Orange 30

Richwood N. Union 60, London 43

Sandusky 73, Sandusky Perkins 51

Sandusky St. Mary 42, Kansas Lakota 31

Shaker Hts. 90, Lorain 75

Smithville 75, West Salem Northwestern 58

Spencerville 53, St. Henry 51

Spring. Cath. Cent. 64, Milford Center Fairbanks 50

Spring. Shawnee 63, Urbana 38

Swanton 51, Gorham Fayette 41

Tiffin Calvert 65, Old Fort 46

Vermilion 63, Lorain Clearview 32

Versailles 50, Vandalia Butler 29

Vienna Mathews 76, Kinsman Badger 58

Waynesfield-Goshen 55, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 48

Westlake 62, Elyria Cath. 51

Wheelersburg 60, S. Webster 48

Wickliffe 70, Mantua Crestwood 49

Willard 60, Norwalk St. Paul 31

Wooster Triway 83, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 78

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 67, Massillon Tuslaw 50

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Andover Pymatuning Valley vs. Cortland Maplewood, ppd.

Ashtabula St. John vs. Brookfield, ppd.

Bloomdale Elmwood vs. Elmore Woodmore, ppd.

Bridgeport vs. Cameron, W.Va., ppd.

Fairport Harbor Harding vs. Bristol, ppd.

Kenton vs. Coldwater, ppd.

Leavittsburg LaBrae vs. Girard, ppd.

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton vs. Hanoverton United, ppd.

Sebring McKinley vs. Leetonia, ppd.

Tipp City Tippecanoe vs. Xenia, ccd.

Windham vs. Southington Chalker, ccd.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Mineral Ridge, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

