Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbold 43, Holgate 36

Bellevue 49, Norwalk 30

Bellville Clear Fork 61, Loudonville 45

Bucyrus Wynford 56, Ontario 45

Burton Berkshire 45, Ashtabula Edgewood 24

Carey 58, Arlington 30

Casstown Miami E. 31, Anna 28

Circleville 45, Hamilton 23

Cols. Africentric 99, Cols. Marion-Franklin 9

Cory-Rawson 59, Dola Hardin Northern 32

Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35

Delaware Buckeye Valley 39, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33

Delaware Hayes 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 18

Dublin Coffman 64, Gahanna Lincoln 40

Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Columbus Grove 24

Ft. Loramie 69, New Bremen 30

Garfield Hts. Trinity 44, Richmond Hts. 29

Gates Mills Hawken 48, Chagrin Falls 43

Independence 43, Brooklyn 36

Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 36

Lakeside Danbury 69, Sandusky St. Mary 27

Leipsic 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 25

Morrow Little Miami 45, Wilmington 29

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Collins Western Reserve 18

Napoleon 43, Bryan 34

New Riegel 59, Kansas Lakota 42

Oak Harbor 59, Fostoria 48

Paulding 41, Delphos St. John's 29

Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Fairfield Christian 16

Tiffin Calvert 39, McComb 36

Wauseon 68, Defiance 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

