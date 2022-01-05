Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 43, Holgate 36
Bellevue 49, Norwalk 30
Bellville Clear Fork 61, Loudonville 45
Bucyrus Wynford 56, Ontario 45
Burton Berkshire 45, Ashtabula Edgewood 24
Carey 58, Arlington 30
Casstown Miami E. 31, Anna 28
Circleville 45, Hamilton 23
Cols. Africentric 99, Cols. Marion-Franklin 9
Cory-Rawson 59, Dola Hardin Northern 32
Cuyahoga Hts. 56, Rocky River Lutheran W. 35
Delaware Buckeye Valley 39, Cols. Grandview Hts. 33
Delaware Hayes 55, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 18
Dublin Coffman 64, Gahanna Lincoln 40
Findlay Liberty-Benton 34, Columbus Grove 24
Ft. Loramie 69, New Bremen 30
Garfield Hts. Trinity 44, Richmond Hts. 29
Gates Mills Hawken 48, Chagrin Falls 43
Independence 43, Brooklyn 36
Kirtland 47, Wickliffe 36
Lakeside Danbury 69, Sandusky St. Mary 27
Leipsic 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 25
Morrow Little Miami 45, Wilmington 29
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 44, Collins Western Reserve 18
Napoleon 43, Bryan 34
New Riegel 59, Kansas Lakota 42
Oak Harbor 59, Fostoria 48
Paulding 41, Delphos St. John's 29
Sugar Grove Berne Union 54, Fairfield Christian 16
Tiffin Calvert 39, McComb 36
Wauseon 68, Defiance 26
