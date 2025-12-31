Tuesday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 56, Wadsworth 52
Akr. Hoban 66, Louisville 52
Amherst Steele 71, LaGrange Keystone 67
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, West Salem Northwestern 29
Archbold 65, Pettisville 56
Avon 59, N. Ridgeville 46
Barnesville 50, Sarahsville Shenandoah 41
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 50, Carey 40
Batavia 69, Oviedo Master's Academy, Fla. 53
Bay (OH) 54, Lorain Clearview 50
Beaver Local 56, Beloit W. Branch 55
Bellbrook 51, Troy 47
Belmont Union Local 58, John Marshall, W.Va. 56
Brookville 53, Franklin 49
Burton Berkshire 78, Kinsman Badger 37
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 38
Caldwell 47, Beverly Ft. Frye 32
Cambridge 67, St Clairsville 56
Campbell Memorial 68, Atwater Waterloo 40
Can. McKinley 83, Can. Cent. Cath. 48
Canfield 69, Poland Seminary 60
Centerville 73, Miamisburg 40
Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Aurora 40
Chillicothe 45, Circleville Logan Elm 37
Chillicothe Huntington 61, McArthur Vinton County 50, OT
Cin. Anderson 61, Batavia Clermont NE 28
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 52, Beavercreek 46
Cin. La Salle 68, Cin. Turpin 47
Cin. Moeller 67, Bradley Central, Tenn. 46
Cin. Summit 76, Chichester, Pa. 37
Cle. Benedictine 56, E. Cle. Shaw 44
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 57, Berlin Hiland 54
Coldwater 72, Ansonia 37
Cols. Grandview Hts. 64, Rockford Parkway 34
Cols. Upper Arlington 66, De La Salle, Ill. 46
Copley 64, Wooster 51
Cortland Lakeview 46, Columbiana 40
Creston Norwayne 51, Doylestown Chippewa 36
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 59, Painesville Riverside 57
Dalton 66, Rittman 43
Day. Carroll 59, New Lebanon Dixie 50
Day. Christian 71, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 59
Defiance 57, Findlay 42
Delaware Buckeye Valley 59, Richwood N. Union 49
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 50, Hayes 38
Delphos Jefferson 52, Continental 42
Delphos St John's 94, Tol. Maumee Valley 49
Edgerton 62, Edon 57
Fairport Harbor Harding 90, Ashtabula St John 66
Fayetteville-Perry 64, Georgetown 55
Ft. Jennings 66, Leipsic 34
Galloway Westland 87, Cle. John Marshall 51
Garfield Hts. 72, Massillon Jackson 63
Genoa 68, Tiffin Columbian 51
Germantown Valley View 84, Day. Chaminade Julienne 81
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 70, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 62
Granville Christian 46, Groveport Madison Christian 35
Green 53, Akr. Firestone 42
Greenfield McClain 50, Frankfort Adena 48
Greenville 51, Eaton 48
Grove City 73, Dublin Scioto 52
Grove City Cent. Crossing 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 43
Hamilton Badin 60, Northshore, La. 54
Hannibal River 45, Rayland Buckeye 36
Hicksville 60, Antwerp 52
Hilliard Davidson 56, Worthington Kilbourne 55
Hillsboro 52, Lynchburg-Clay 49
Ironton Rock Hill 58, Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 52
Jackson 69, Albany Alexander 32
Jackson Center 36, Ft. Loramie 34
Kenton 50, McComb 41
Kirtland 74, Beachwood 42
Knoxville Fulton, Tenn. 73, Cin. Hughes 65
Lancaster 64, Bloom-Carroll 42
Latham Western 66, Franklin Furnace Green 58
Leavittsburg LaBrae 51, Niles McKinley 38
Leesburg Fairfield 53, Lees Creek E. Clinton 38
Lewistown Indian Lake 56, Bellefontaine 51
Liberty Center 68, Tol. Scott 30
Lima Shawnee 70, Lima Cent. Cath. 55
London 67, Jamestown Greeneview 58
Lore City Buckeye Trail 87, E. Can. 59
Loveland 56, East Forsyth, Ga. 52
Lucasville Valley 46, Portsmouth 45
Madison 56, Chesterland W. Geauga 50
Mansfield Madison 49, Mt. Vernon 42
Maria Stein Marion Local 56, Celina 35
Marietta 69, Milford Center Fairbanks 61
Martins Ferry 72, Shadyside 60
Massillon Perry 53, Dover 41
Massillon Tuslaw 57, Mogadore Field 43
Massillon Washington 66, Fitch 60
McDonald 47, Mineral Ridge 44
Medina Christian Academy 58, Bradenton Christian, Fla. 52
Middlefield Cardinal 62, Akr. Springfield 61
Minster 57, Harrod Allen E. 46
Monroe 55, Carlisle 32
Montpelier 67, Pioneer N. Central 47
Morgan 86, Grafton Midview 73
Mowrystown Whiteoak 71, McDermott Scioto NW 67, 3OT
Mt Gilead 64, Crestline 59
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 77, Bucyrus Wynford 27
N. Royalton 75, Rocky Bayou Christian, Fla. 62
Nelsonville-York 71, Reedsville Eastern 69
New Boston Glenwood 59, RULH 57
New Carlisle Tecumseh 50, Piqua 33
New Madison Tri-Village 75, Cin. Christian 45
New Matamoras Frontier 57, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 40
New Middletown Spring. 76, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 24
New Paris National Trail 47, Lewisburg Tri-County N. 39
New Philadelphia 59, Zanesville 46
Newark Cath. 71, Danville 70
Newcomerstown 72, Strasburg 61
Newton Falls 71, Warren Champion 35
Newton Local 64, Houston 40
Old Fort 48, Upper Sandusky 41
Oregon Clay 76, Hunting Valley University 60
Orrville 73, Can. South 71
Ottawa-Glandorf 74, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 40
Peebles 61, Blanchester 18
Piketon 47, Ironton St. Joseph 42
Pomeroy Meigs 63, Gallipolis Gallia 54
Portsmouth Clay 55, Bidwell River Valley 51
Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Manchester 42
Powell Olentangy Liberty 75, DCA, Tenn. 43
Ravenna 61, Mantua Crestwood 53
Ravenna SE 70, Youngs. Liberty 40
Rockhurst, Mo. 41, St. Xavier (OH) 40
Rocky River Lutheran W. 72, Akr. Buchtel 37
Russia 63, Bradford 34
S. Webster 61, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 36
Sandusky Perkins 65, Fremont Ross 50
Shelby 66, Sparta Highland 63
Sidney Lehman 80, Mechanicsburg 54
Smithville 48, Miami Valley Christian Academy 46
Solon 74, Peninsula Woodridge 70
Spencerville 79, Lima Perry 42
Springboro 52, Section, Ala. 37
St. Edward (OH) 76, Warrensville Hts. 68
St. Henry (OH) 53, St Marys 33
Stow-Munroe Falls 48, Cuyahoga Falls 46
Sugarcreek Garaway 53, Magnolia Sandy Valley 45
Sullivan Black River 73, Independence 57
Sunbury Big Walnut 71, Dresden Tri-Valley 49
Sylvania Northview 57, Bedford, Mich. 45
Thornville Sheridan 59, Lancaster Fairfield Union 56
Tipp City Tippecanoe 71, Riverside Stebbins 48
Tol. Ottawa Hills 42, Maumee 39
Tol. Start 55, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 53
Tol. Woodward 59, Elmore Woodmore 45
Toledo St John's Jesuit 63, Canisius, N.Y. 44
Tontogany Otsego 83, Sherwood Fairview 71, 2OT
Tree of Life 74, Cols. Patriot Prep 40
Twinsburg 53, Countryside, Fla. 48
Uhrichsville Claymont 56, Minerva 53
Uniontown Lake 68, Akr. Coventry 17
Urbana 55, Spring. Shawnee 38
Utica 75, Howard E. Knox 49
Vermilion 65, N. Olmsted 51
Versailles 62, Casstown Miami E. 27
W. Unity Hilltop 50, Gorham Fayette 46
Washington C.H. 56, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 55
Wheelersburg 54, Ironton 46
Williamsburg 78, Cin. Gamble Montessori 40
Wooster Triway 75, Navarre Fairless 40
Youngs. Chaney High School 65, Youngs. Boardman 49
Youngs. Mooney 73, E. Liverpool 49
Youngs. Ursuline 66, Can. Glenoak 53
Zanesville W. Muskingum 74, Baltimore Liberty Union 37
Richmond Tournament=
Consolation=
Medina Buckeye 61, Beech Grove, Ind. 56
Ninth Place=
KIPP Indy, Ind. 65, Medina Buckeye 63
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/