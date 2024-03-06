Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Regional Semifinal=

Division I=

Bishop Watterson 47, Lewis Center Olentangy 44

Mt. Notre Dame 68, Cin. Princeton 59

Rocky River Magnificat 61, Lyndhurst Brush 53

Division II=

Cin. Purcell Marian 77, Bloom-Carroll 43

Proctorville Fairland 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22

Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Gates Mills Gilmour 38

Division IV=

Bryan 40, Granville 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

