Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Regional Semifinal=
Division I=
Bishop Watterson 47, Lewis Center Olentangy 44
Mt. Notre Dame 68, Cin. Princeton 59
Rocky River Magnificat 61, Lyndhurst Brush 53
Division II=
Cin. Purcell Marian 77, Bloom-Carroll 43
Proctorville Fairland 63, Zanesville W. Muskingum 22
Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Gates Mills Gilmour 38
Division IV=
Bryan 40, Granville 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
