Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Coventry 34, Bedford 25

Andover Pymatuning Valley 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 14

Ashville Teays Valley 47, Amanda-Clearcreek 43

Bishop Ready 33, Worthington Christian 27

Bloom-Carroll 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17

Brooklyn 67, Medina Christian Academy 26

Castalia Margaretta 61, Attica Seneca E. 23

Chardon 58, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 56

Circleville 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 21

Circleville Logan Elm 58, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42

Cle. Hay def. Cle. Adams, forfeit

Cle. John Marshall 56, Cle. Glenville 19

Coldwater 51, Lima Shawnee 35

Cols. Grandview Hts. 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 43

Defiance Ayersville 45, Wauseon 29

Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Cols. Bexley 17

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Westerville Cent. 51

Delta 35, Millbury Lake 31

Dublin Coffman 66, Cols. DeSales 52

Dublin Jerome 54, New Albany 42

Fostoria 56, Swanton 25

Genoa Christian 56, Delaware Christian 37

Groveport Madison Christian 37, Granville Christian 14

Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Continental 14

Hilliard Darby 62, Pickerington N. 59

Kalida 37, Defiance Tinora 29

Kenton 81, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 34

Lakeside Danbury 60, Fremont St. Joseph 46

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 60, Cols. Wellington 13

Lima Bath 52, Bluffton 41

Mansfield 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38

Maria Stein Marion Local 37, Russia 31

Marietta 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 41

Miami Valley Christian Academy 48, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 42

Milan Edison 46, Vermilion 35

Monroeville 55, Mansfield Christian 48

Montpelier 67, Holgate 31

Morgan 75, Cle. Lincoln W. 37

Morral Ridgedale 42, Crestline 26

Mt. Notre Dame 60, Dixie Heights, Ky. 34

New Knoxville 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 44

New Paris National Trail 55, East Dayton Christian School 17

Oak Harbor 51, Huron 18

Ontario 67, Galion 29

Ottoville 66, Paulding 36

Plymouth 44, Ashland Crestview 29

Shekinah Christian 42, Liberty Christian Academy 16

St Henry 42, St Marys 37

Sunbury Big Walnut 69, Westerville N. 19

Sycamore Mohawk 52, Collins Western Reserve 19

Upper Sandusky 45, Bucyrus Wynford 41

Westerville S. 62, Canal Winchester 56

Wickliffe 45, Gates Mills Hawken 42

Worthington Kilbourne 44, Cols. Franklin Hts. 9

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Fairfield Christian 37

