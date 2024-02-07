Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Coventry 34, Bedford 25
Andover Pymatuning Valley 64, Fairport Harbor Harding 14
Ashville Teays Valley 47, Amanda-Clearcreek 43
Bishop Ready 33, Worthington Christian 27
Bloom-Carroll 59, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 17
Brooklyn 67, Medina Christian Academy 26
Castalia Margaretta 61, Attica Seneca E. 23
Chardon 58, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 56
Circleville 38, Baltimore Liberty Union 21
Circleville Logan Elm 58, Lancaster Fairfield Union 42
Cle. Hay def. Cle. Adams, forfeit
Cle. John Marshall 56, Cle. Glenville 19
Coldwater 51, Lima Shawnee 35
Cols. Grandview Hts. 48, Gahanna Cols. Academy 43
Defiance Ayersville 45, Wauseon 29
Delaware Buckeye Valley 54, Cols. Bexley 17
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Westerville Cent. 51
Delta 35, Millbury Lake 31
Dublin Coffman 66, Cols. DeSales 52
Dublin Jerome 54, New Albany 42
Fostoria 56, Swanton 25
Genoa Christian 56, Delaware Christian 37
Groveport Madison Christian 37, Granville Christian 14
Haviland Wayne Trace 50, Continental 14
Hilliard Darby 62, Pickerington N. 59
Kalida 37, Defiance Tinora 29
Kenton 81, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 34
Lakeside Danbury 60, Fremont St. Joseph 46
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 60, Cols. Wellington 13
Lima Bath 52, Bluffton 41
Mansfield 53, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 38
Maria Stein Marion Local 37, Russia 31
Marietta 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 41
Miami Valley Christian Academy 48, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 42
Milan Edison 46, Vermilion 35
Monroeville 55, Mansfield Christian 48
Montpelier 67, Holgate 31
Morgan 75, Cle. Lincoln W. 37
Morral Ridgedale 42, Crestline 26
Mt. Notre Dame 60, Dixie Heights, Ky. 34
New Knoxville 65, Waynesfield-Goshen 44
New Paris National Trail 55, East Dayton Christian School 17
Oak Harbor 51, Huron 18
Ontario 67, Galion 29
Ottoville 66, Paulding 36
Plymouth 44, Ashland Crestview 29
Shekinah Christian 42, Liberty Christian Academy 16
St Henry 42, St Marys 37
Sunbury Big Walnut 69, Westerville N. 19
Sycamore Mohawk 52, Collins Western Reserve 19
Upper Sandusky 45, Bucyrus Wynford 41
Westerville S. 62, Canal Winchester 56
Wickliffe 45, Gates Mills Hawken 42
Worthington Kilbourne 44, Cols. Franklin Hts. 9
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Fairfield Christian 37
