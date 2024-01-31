Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46

Akr. Elms 39, Mentor Christian 31

Akr. Springfield 52, Ravenna 25

Ansonia 43, Carlisle 31

Arlington 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 57

Bucyrus 49, Galion 17

CSG 54, Shekinah Christian 34

Caledonia River Valley 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35

Chillicothe Huntington 49, Southeastern 40

Chillicothe Unioto 63, Frankfort Adena 49

Cle. Hay def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit

Cols. Centennial 78, Cols. Linden-McKinley 29

Columbus Grove 49, McComb 35

Defiance Ayersville 55, Ft. Jennings 29

Defiance Tinora 49, Montpelier 45

Ft. Loramie 59, Sidney Fairlawn 9

Groveport Madison Christian 50, Delaware Christian 23

Independence 41, Beachwood 21

Lexington 55, Tiffin Columbian 29

Liberty Center 65, Hicksville 35

Mansfield Christian 60, Grove City Christian 34

Medina Christian Academy 61, Lawrence School 13

Minster 42, St Marys 23

Mogadore Field 52, Akr. Coventry 16

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Marion Elgin 32

Parma Normandy 46, Medina Buckeye 27

Piketon 41, Chillicothe Zane Trace 25

Port Clinton 49, Sandusky Perkins 39

Rockford Parkway 41, Paulding 26

Upper Sandusky 50, Kenton 47

Van Wert Lincolnview 60, Delphos St John's 46

Westerville S. 82, Reynoldsburg 71

Williamsport Westfall 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43

Windham 53, Southington Chalker 14

Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Corning Miller 38

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

