Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 48, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 46
Akr. Elms 39, Mentor Christian 31
Akr. Springfield 52, Ravenna 25
Ansonia 43, Carlisle 31
Arlington 76, Waynesfield-Goshen 57
Bucyrus 49, Galion 17
CSG 54, Shekinah Christian 34
Caledonia River Valley 53, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 35
Chillicothe Huntington 49, Southeastern 40
Chillicothe Unioto 63, Frankfort Adena 49
Cle. Hay def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit
Cols. Centennial 78, Cols. Linden-McKinley 29
Columbus Grove 49, McComb 35
Defiance Ayersville 55, Ft. Jennings 29
Defiance Tinora 49, Montpelier 45
Ft. Loramie 59, Sidney Fairlawn 9
Groveport Madison Christian 50, Delaware Christian 23
Independence 41, Beachwood 21
Lexington 55, Tiffin Columbian 29
Liberty Center 65, Hicksville 35
Mansfield Christian 60, Grove City Christian 34
Medina Christian Academy 61, Lawrence School 13
Minster 42, St Marys 23
Mogadore Field 52, Akr. Coventry 16
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 38, Marion Elgin 32
Parma Normandy 46, Medina Buckeye 27
Piketon 41, Chillicothe Zane Trace 25
Port Clinton 49, Sandusky Perkins 39
Rockford Parkway 41, Paulding 26
Upper Sandusky 50, Kenton 47
Van Wert Lincolnview 60, Delphos St John's 46
Westerville S. 82, Reynoldsburg 71
Williamsport Westfall 45, Bainbridge Paint Valley 43
Windham 53, Southington Chalker 14
Zanesville Rosecrans 53, Corning Miller 38
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/