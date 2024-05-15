Tuesday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Ashville Teays Valley 2, Delaware Hayes 0, suspendedp. 4th inning
Dresden Tri-Valley 6, Mount Vernon 5
Holland Springfield 7, Tol. Whitmer 1
Lancaster 11, Chillicothe 1
Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 5, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 2
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 12, Dublin Coffman 0
Perrysburg 15, Sylvania Northview 4
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 4, Tol. Start 0
Division II
Region 5
Alliance Marlington 11, Gates Mills Gilmour 1
Aurora 12, Beloit West Branch 3
Canal Fulton Northwest 5, Akr. Coventry 2
Canfield 11, Chagrin Falls Kenston 1
Medina Buckeye 1, Norton 0
Mogadore Field 7, Warren Howland 3
Tallmadge 11, Streetsboro 1
Region 6
Akr. Springfield 10, Elyria Cath. 0
Bellville Clear Fork 2, Norwalk 1
Lexington 7, Ontario 1
Oberlin Firelands 8, Parma Padua 1
Region 7
Thornville Sheridan 4, The Plains Athens 1
Division III
Region 9
Canfield South Range 9, Poland Seminary 6
Cortland Lakeview 14, Leavittsburg LaBrae 1
Creston Norwayne 13, Ashland Mapleton 8
Jeromesville Hillsdale 6, LaGrange Keystone 5
Massillon Tuslaw 4, Akr. Manchester 3
Warren Champion 11, Burton Berkshire 0
Wooster Triway 5, Independence 0
Region 11
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 5, Frankfort Adena 4
Division IV
Region 14
Monroeville 15, Lucas 3
Region 15
Danville 12, Morral Ridgedale 2
Lucasville Valley 10, Mowrystown Whiteoak 0
Manchester 9, Racine Southern 0
Portsmouth Notre Dame 20, Reedsville Eastern 0
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 8, Beaver Eastern 1