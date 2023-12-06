Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 42, Dola Hardin Northern 28

Ashtabula Edgewood 62, Painesville Harvey 21

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 57, Gibsonburg 43

Bishop Ready 51, Cols. Grandview Hts. 42

Bryan 56, Haviland Wayne Trace 33

Bucyrus Wynford 48, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 35

Burton Berkshire 35, Mantua Crestwood 32

Carey 39, Sycamore Mohawk 35

Castalia Margaretta 56, Clyde 31

Chagrin Falls 75, Chesterland W. Geauga 41

Circleville 50, Circleville Logan Elm 28

Cols. Centennial 51, Cols. Mifflin 15

Columbus Grove 58, Continental 4

Covington 49, New Bremen 33

Delaware Christian 50, Granville Christian 14

Delphos Jefferson 63, Antwerp 32

Delta 43, Montpelier 37

Groveport Madison Christian 35, Northside Christian 10

Hamilton Ross 64, Napoleon 44

Heath 34, Hebron Lakewood 28

Kalida 41, Coldwater 34

Kidron Cent. Christian 46, Rittman 31

Kirtland 48, Middlefield Cardinal 24

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 45, Mt. Vernon 34

Loudonville 70, Ashland 38

Madison 52, Geneva 48

Mansfield Sr. 46, Bellville Clear Fork 23

Maria Stein Marion Local 49, Van Wert 26

Miller City 80, Cory-Rawson 34

Morenci, Mich. 32, Metamora Evergreen 30

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 38, Upper Sandusky 27

Norwalk 46, New London 26

Ohio Valley Christian 61, Hannan, W.Va. 20

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Wickliffe 35

Perry 47, Conneaut 28

Richmond Hts. 54, Gates Mills Hawken 24

Rocky River Lutheran W. 44, Independence 25

Russia 48, Sidney Fairlawn 20

Sandusky Perkins 45, Huron 25

Sherwood Fairview 53, Archbold 43

Spencerville 39, Elida 29

Vanlue 49, Tiffin Calvert 46

W. Unity Hilltop 56, Pioneer N. Central 18

Wapakoneta 47, New Knoxville 29

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 64, Findlay 41

Zanesville Rosecrans 39, Sugar Grove Berne Union 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Middletown City Council picks Muterspaw’s replacement
2
Monroe names 2 finalists for city manager’s position
3
Arraignment reset for Lakota Schools board member accused of violating...
4
‘Restoration Road’ TV show may feature Hamilton on today’s episode
5
Fairfield enacts 9-month moratorium on recreation marijuana licenses
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top