journal-news logo
X

Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 6 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 47, Dola Hardin Northern 31

Akr. Hoban 68, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 17

Ashland Mapleton 37, LaGrange Keystone 36

Bloomdale Elmwood 58, Van Buren 36

Bryan 59, Haviland Wayne Trace 25

Canal Winchester 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 35

Chagrin Falls 57, Beachwood 28

Cols. Northland 95, Cols. Whetstone 7

Columbus Grove 57, Continental 11

Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 29

Defiance Ayersville 53, Pettisville 28

Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36

Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 40

Germantown Valley View 65, Camden Preble Shawnee 55

Granville 65, Heath 23

Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 20

Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 42

Hilliard Darby 50, Dublin Jerome 42

Kirtland 55, Orwell Grand Valley 31

Lakeside Danbury 43, Gibsonburg 26

Linsly, W.Va. 51, Belmont Union Local 44

Mantua Crestwood 53, Wickliffe 42

Marysville 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 31

Middlefield Cardinal 38, Burton Berkshire 33

Mt. Notre Dame 73, Gahanna Lincoln 42

N. Baltimore 52, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20

New Albany 57, Westerville Cent. 29

New Paris National Trail 46, Day. Christian 25

New Riegel 58, Fremont St. Joseph 35

North Intl 53, West 35

Northwood 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Newark Cath. 28

Portsmouth Sciotoville 52, Ohio Valley Christian 22

Sandusky Perkins 60, Clyde 35

Sherwood Fairview 35, Archbold 26

Spencerville 49, Elida 38

St. Henry 47, Ansonia 33

Thomas Worthington 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42

Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Versailles 44

W. Liberty-Salem 34, Casstown Miami E. 29

Wauseon 77, Edgerton 47

Westerville N. 51, Bishop Watterson 30

Zanesville 57, Johnstown Northridge 13

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Bunbury Music Festival canceled for 2022 due to pandemic, supply chain...
2
ICYMI PHOTOS: Middletown Santa Parade kicks off Holiday Whopla...
3
GIVING TUESDAY: Your gift helps local families in need
4
‘Christmas Lights with the Hormanns’ to be highlight of Fitton Center...
5
Lakota board members clash over public records, finances
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top