Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ada 47, Dola Hardin Northern 31
Akr. Hoban 68, Akr. Kenmore-Garfield 17
Ashland Mapleton 37, LaGrange Keystone 36
Bloomdale Elmwood 58, Van Buren 36
Bryan 59, Haviland Wayne Trace 25
Canal Winchester 46, Sunbury Big Walnut 35
Chagrin Falls 57, Beachwood 28
Cols. Northland 95, Cols. Whetstone 7
Columbus Grove 57, Continental 11
Cuyahoga Hts. 42, Independence 29
Defiance Ayersville 53, Pettisville 28
Garfield Hts. Trinity 59, Rocky River Lutheran W. 36
Gates Mills Hawken 58, Chesterland W. Geauga 40
Germantown Valley View 65, Camden Preble Shawnee 55
Granville 65, Heath 23
Grove City 64, Galloway Westland 20
Hilliard Bradley 50, Dublin Coffman 42
Hilliard Darby 50, Dublin Jerome 42
Kirtland 55, Orwell Grand Valley 31
Lakeside Danbury 43, Gibsonburg 26
Linsly, W.Va. 51, Belmont Union Local 44
Mantua Crestwood 53, Wickliffe 42
Marysville 57, Lewis Center Olentangy 31
Middlefield Cardinal 38, Burton Berkshire 33
Mt. Notre Dame 73, Gahanna Lincoln 42
N. Baltimore 52, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 20
New Albany 57, Westerville Cent. 29
New Paris National Trail 46, Day. Christian 25
New Riegel 58, Fremont St. Joseph 35
North Intl 53, West 35
Northwood 54, Tol. Ottawa Hills 31
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 51, Newark Cath. 28
Portsmouth Sciotoville 52, Ohio Valley Christian 22
Sandusky Perkins 60, Clyde 35
Sherwood Fairview 35, Archbold 26
Spencerville 49, Elida 38
St. Henry 47, Ansonia 33
Thomas Worthington 48, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 42
Tipp City Tippecanoe 45, Versailles 44
W. Liberty-Salem 34, Casstown Miami E. 29
Wauseon 77, Edgerton 47
Westerville N. 51, Bishop Watterson 30
Zanesville 57, Johnstown Northridge 13
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/