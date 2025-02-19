Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Berlin Center Western Reserve 74, Southington Chalker 44

Cornerstone Christian 57, Heartland Christian 31

Norton 66, Cle. VASJ 49

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

W. Chester Lakota W. 40, Lebanon 35

Division III=

Region 12=

Hamilton Badin 56, Monroe 39

Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Oxford Talawanda 48

Sidney 58, New Carlisle Tecumseh 34

Division IV=

Region 13=

Beloit W. Branch 33, Salem 19

Canfield 47, Cortland Lakeview 34

Elyria Cath. 64, Hubbard 29

Mantua Crestwood 57, Lodi Cloverleaf 37

Mogadore Field 47, Canal Fulton Northwest 44

Perry 50, LaGrange Keystone 38

Streetsboro 68, E. Cle. Shaw 11

Region 14=

Warrensville Hts. 79, Niles McKinley 28

Region 15=

Delaware Buckeye Valley 49, Cols. Eastmoor 28

Region 16=

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 59, Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 13

Division V=

Region 17=

Can. South 47, Chagrin Falls 37

Canfield S. Range 37, Girard 36

Columbiana Crestview 68, Fairview 29

Creston Norwayne 62, Wickliffe 29

Doylestown Chippewa 42, Mentor Lake Cath. 38

Massillon Tuslaw 56, Burton Berkshire 30

Region 20=

Proctorville Fairland 72, Ironton 51

Seaman N. Adams 46, Frankfort Adena 41

Versailles 60, Germantown Valley View 40

Division VI=

Region 21=

Apple Creek Waynedale 37, New Middletown Spring. 28

Can. Cent. Cath. 61, Mineral Ridge 45

Leavittsburg LaBrae 46, Kirtland 33

Loudonville 37, Ashland Mapleton 19

Richmond Hts. 50, Wellington 26

Rootstown 71, E. Can. 15

Smithville 61, Salineville Southern 31

Region 23=

Canal Winchester Harvest 76, Grove City Christian 13

Cardington-Lincoln 48, Marion Elgin 37

Mowrystown Whiteoak 41, RULH 29

Region 24=

Arcanum 48, Houston 35

Ft. Recovery 40, W. Liberty-Salem 31

Newark Cath. 55, W. Jefferson 46

Division VII=

Region 25=

Middlefield Cardinal 46, Lowellville 42

Mogadore 48, Kidron Cent. Christian 32

Warren JFK 58, Vienna Mathews 11

Region 27=

Crown City S. Gallia 59, Racine Southern 34

Franklin Furnace Green 59, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 44, Sugar Grove Berne Union 14

Shekinah Christian 54, Fairfield Christian 43

Region 28=

Delaware Christian 50, Millersport 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Luxury home subdivision in Hamilton starting its first home build
2
YWCA offering transportation to, from inaugural HERstory festival
3
Some New Miami officials want village’s mayor to resign
4
Consultant recommends 2 sites for possible Hamilton passenger rail...
5
Bills would exempt Gold Star families from property taxes, create tax...