Tuesday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
LaGrange Keystone 7, Lorain Clearview 6
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Hamilton businesses at the Marcum invite adults to party (and...
2
Miami University exploring replacing iconic sports arena
3
19 in education to be honored by Wilks Foundation in Hamilton
4
Political newcomer wants to unseat two-term state rep from West Chester...
5
What’s behind ‘that smell’? Middletown opens doors for tours of water...