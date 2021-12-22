Hamburger icon
Tuesday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
8 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Attica Seneca E. 33, Sycamore Mohawk 25

Bloom-Carroll 64, Circleville Logan Elm 19

Bucyrus Wynford 42, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 41

Burton Berkshire 36, Chagrin Falls 31

Cols. Franklin Hts. 59, Granville Christian 25

Columbus Grove 54, Elida 40

Delaware Hayes 52, Thomas Worthington 47

Delphos Jefferson 41, Kalida 22

Dublin Scioto 42, Hilliard Darby 40

Gates Mills Gilmour 54, Copley 51

Genoa Area 47, Rossford 32

Granville 59, Pataskala Licking Hts. 25

Hilliard Bradley 38, Marysville 33

Huntington, W.Va. 71, Ironton 21

Lima Bath 40, Coldwater 35

Loudonville 78, Mansfield Christian 57

New Riegel 60, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 53, Bowerston Conotton Valley 10

Sunbury Big Walnut 42, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 39

Wapakoneta 33, Ft. Recovery 31

Wauseon 54, Defiance Tinora 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Powell Olentangy Liberty vs. Bishop Hartley, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

